Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Drops By 56.1%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TOELY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.25. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

