Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Expands By 63.2%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLOWY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Get Vallourec alerts:

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.67 on Friday. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. Research analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.