Short Interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Increases By 107.0%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,310,000 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the August 31st total of 35,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

VICI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. 6,917,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,670. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

