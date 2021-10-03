Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Declines By 63.6%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VYST stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Vystar has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corp. engages in the manufacture and owning of eco-friendly products for the home, office, and medical sectors. Its product portfolio includes mattresses, gloves, mattress toppers, pillows, air purifiers residential, and air purifiers medical. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

