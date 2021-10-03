Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Declines By 63.6%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VYST stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Vystar has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Vystar Company Profile
