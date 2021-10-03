Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNYA. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $7,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after acquiring an additional 149,395 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 377,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $1,436,000.

BATS:CNYA opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

