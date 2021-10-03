Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Declares $2.68 Dividend

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.6817 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average is $117.60. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $133.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

