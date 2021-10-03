Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

