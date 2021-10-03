Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Short Interest Update

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 146,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 465,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $16.62 on Friday. Snap One has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Truist started coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

