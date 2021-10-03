SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.46.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$34.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.78. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The company has a market cap of C$6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -9.07.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

