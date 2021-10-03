Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Up 63.1% in September

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $11,148,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $8,521,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,209. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

