SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $357.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.58.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

