Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEYMF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

