South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank."

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. Equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. UBS Group AG increased its position in South Plains Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in South Plains Financial by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

