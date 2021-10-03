Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKPGF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.76. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

