SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUS opened at $120.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

