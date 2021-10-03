Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF remained flat at $$52.61 on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800. Spectris has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54.

SEPJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

