Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.39

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.39 and last traded at $98.22, with a volume of 7771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

Several brokerages have commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.41.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

