SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) vs. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertex and SPS Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 7.97 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -44.84 SPS Commerce $312.63 million 18.74 $45.59 million $1.12 146.02

SPS Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vertex has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vertex and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 0 3 0 2.20 SPS Commerce 0 0 7 0 3.00

Vertex presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.32%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $139.43, indicating a potential downside of 14.74%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -4.46% -9.82% -3.94% SPS Commerce 13.02% 10.28% 8.23%

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Vertex on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

