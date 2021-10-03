State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $156,000 in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.