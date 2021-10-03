State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,274 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 52.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $296,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $290.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

