State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $88,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,298 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of GBIO opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

