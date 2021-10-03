State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $3.25 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

