State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $155.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 147.14 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock worth $3,544,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

