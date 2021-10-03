State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 44,695 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,695 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $78.48 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

