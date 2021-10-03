State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $33,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,431,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Illumina by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $185,100,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $52,525,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $394.84 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,181 shares of company stock worth $1,526,316. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

