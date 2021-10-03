State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of State Street by 497.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,670,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.