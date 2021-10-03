State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 254,895 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of State Street worth $42,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

