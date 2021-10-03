Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,197 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after purchasing an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,832,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,693,000 after purchasing an additional 378,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

