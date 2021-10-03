Stephens Inc. AR Buys 4,307 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

