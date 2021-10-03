Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $45,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 83.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 868,484 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $16,373,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 179.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 743,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 477,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,983,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 336,984 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.44 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

