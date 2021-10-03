Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

