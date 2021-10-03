Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 426,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.49% of Falcon Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of FLMN opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $436.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.