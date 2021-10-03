Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 21,737 Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,459,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

