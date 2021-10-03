Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Magnite by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 126.1% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

MGNI stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.53 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

