Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.83. 2,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 823,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.10.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

