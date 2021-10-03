Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $605.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Affimed by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Affimed by 79.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Affimed by 26.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

