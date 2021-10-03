Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

