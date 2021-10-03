Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the typical volume of 329 call options.

PWSC stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.