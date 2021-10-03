Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded Storm Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.