Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$6.30 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.50.

SRX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

SRX opened at C$5.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.59. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a market cap of C$676.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2,770.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

