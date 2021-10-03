Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.