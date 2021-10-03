Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 176,475 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,475 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

BAC stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

