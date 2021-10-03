Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $406.08 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.57 and a 200-day moving average of $489.15.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

