Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of SUMO opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

