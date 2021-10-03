Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.68

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.68 and traded as high as C$26.85. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$26.47, with a volume of 4,667,947 shares.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.56.

The company has a market cap of C$39.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

