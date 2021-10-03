Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 224.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Superior Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,490. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
Superior Gold Company Profile
