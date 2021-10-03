Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 224.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Superior Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,490. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

