SureRemit (RMT) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $17,258.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00103929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00143206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,991.25 or 1.00632187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.22 or 0.07125687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

