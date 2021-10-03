Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report $553.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.87 million to $559.15 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $496.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRY. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 505,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

