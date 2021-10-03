Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

