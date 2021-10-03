Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $251,000 Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

CAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

